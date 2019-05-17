Star Trek: Picard -- Here's everything you need to know

CBS

Patrick Stewart is going where no Starfleet captain has gone before: into his very own series decades after wrapping up his original Star Trek run.

Star Trek: Picard is a CBS All Access streaming show. It follows on the heels of Star Trek: Discovery, but the two series take place at very different points in the Trek universe.

CBS revealed the official Star Trek: Picard name on May 15 and posted a look at the show's shiny new logo. The Starfleet logo takes the place of the "A" in Picard.

Revisiting Jean-Luc Picard

Stewart has a long history with the Star Trek franchise. He first warped into the iconic role of Capt. Jean-Luc Picard of the USS Enterprise with the debut of Star Trek: The Next Generation in 1987. That means Stewart will be back in Picard's shoes more than 30 years after originating the role. He last appeared on screen as Picard in the 2002 movie Star Trek: Nemesis.

Stewart announced the series in August 2018 at the Official Star Trek Convention in Las Vegas. He called his return "an unexpected but delightful surprise" and said he hopes "to research and experience what comforting and reforming light [Picard] might shine on these often very dark times."

It is an unexpected but delightful surprise to find myself excited and invigorated to be returning to Jean-Luc Picard and to explore new dimensions within him. Read my full statement in the photo. #StarTrek @cbsallaccess Photo: @shervinfoto pic.twitter.com/8Ynuj3RBNm — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) August 4, 2018

Who's making Picard



Stewart is doubling as an executive producer along with Alex Kurtzman, the creator of Star Trek: Discovery. Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Michael Chabon is on board as an executive producer and writer. Chabon described Picard as "the hero we need right now."

Stewart shared a behind-the-scenes photo in Sept. 2018 from a Picard meeting where he's sitting with Chabon and other members of the show's production staff. Stewart has been involved with the writing for the show from early on.

The journey has begun. Kirsten Beyer, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman, Diandra Pendleton-Thompson, James Duff, and yours truly. #StarTrek pic.twitter.com/GxhwkTIgWQ — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) September 24, 2018

Hanelle Culpepper will make history as the first woman to launch a new Star Trek television show. Culpepper signed on to direct the first two episodes. She has an extensive TV resume, which includes Star Trek: Discovery, The Flash and Gotham.

The Picard plot

CBS and Stewart have kept pretty quiet on the details of the show's plot. It takes place in 2399, two decades after the events of Star Trek: Nemesis.

The 2009 Star Trek reboot movie covered the demise of the planet Romulus at the hands of an exploding star in 2387. This event could play into the new series. "Picard's life was radically altered by the dissolution of the Romulan Empire," Kurtzman told The Hollywood Reporter.

Picard has a complicated history with the Romulans. In Nemesis, he tangled with a Romulan clone of himself.

Don't expect a mere reboot of The Next Generation. "Patrick was very clear to us in the beginning. He did not want to repeat what he had already done. And by the way, it's been 20-plus years, so he couldn't possibly be that same person anymore," Kurtzman told reporters in January.

How to watch

Star Trek: Picard is expected to debut before the end of 2019. It'll stream in the US on CBS All Access and on the Space Channel in Canada. Internationally, Amazon Prime Video will host each episode within 24 hours of the US premiere in over 200 countries and territories. That's a change from how Discovery is distributed internationally through Netflix.

Meet the cast

We all know the star of the show, but casting details have been scarce for other roles. Several names are confirmed as series regulars, but their characters remain unknown for now.

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard (Will he still be a captain? We don't know yet.)

