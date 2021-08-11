Star Trek could have got an 'incredibly funny' Worf show

Enlarge Image Paramount

We know him as a battle-hardened warrior torn between two cultures, but apparently he's also a pretty funny guy. Star Trek: The Next Generation's grumpy tough guy Worf was apparently the subject of a pitch for a new Star Trek show that would have been "incredibly funny, poignant and touching."

Star Trek supremo Alex Kurtzman discussed the proposed Worf spin-off in an interview with The New York Times. The pitch came from Graham Wagner, producer of Portlandia and HBO's startup-skewering satire Silicon Valley.

Lt. Worf was the Klingon security chief aboard The Next Generation's starship Enterprise. Having last played the role in 2002 movie Nemesis, actor Michael Dorn has discussed his desire for a Worf series, but he's yet to join the former crewmembers returning to the screen in TNG sequel Star Trek: Picard starring Patrick Stewart. Surely a return would be the least they could do after years of shutting down Worf's suggestions.

The NY Times interview focuses on Kurtzman's pivotal role in the growth of streaming service Paramount Plus. Formerly known as CBS All Access, Paramount Plus is home to three series in the Trek universe: Star Trek: Discovery, TNG sequel Picard, and adult animation Lower Decks.

They're soon to be joined by kids cartoon Prodigy produced with Nickelodeon, and Strange New Worlds featuring stars of Discovery warping into new adventures aboard the USS Enterprise.

Kurtzman classed Wagner's Worf pitch as a dramedy (a combination of comedy and drama) as an example of how future Trek shows can span multiple genres. "Anything goes," Kurtzman said, "as long as it can fit into the Star Trek ethos of inspiration, optimism and the general idea that humankind is good."