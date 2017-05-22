Tom Holland lands 'Uncharted' lead

1:21 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Spider-Man is about to head out to hunt for treasure: Tom Holland has been cast as the lead in the upcoming "Uncharted" movie.

Sony Pictures Chairman Tom Rothman was so dazzled by Holland's turn in the upcoming "Spider-Man: Homecoming," he felt confident casting him as a young Nathan Drake, according to a Deadline exclusive Monday. If it's a success, Sony Pictures plans to build a film franchise around Holland and "Uncharted." Not a bad idea considering the video game series has sold over 30 million copies since its inception.

There's still a lot of ground to cover before we'll be seeing "Uncharted" in theaters, though. All previous scripts have reportedly been tossed in favor of hiring a new writer to create a fresh screenplay for Holland's turn as Drake. We may see some adaptation of flashback sequences in Uncharted 3 and 4, but even those would need adjustment due to Holland's age (he falls between the 14-year-old flashback Nathan and mid/late-30s Nathan). "Stranger Things" executive producer Shawn Levy is slated to direct.

Now, just one request: Sony, please let Nolan North show up somewhere in this flick.