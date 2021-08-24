Marvel/Sony

After months of speculation, rumors and even a leak, finally the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home is here. The Marvel Cinematic Universe (and Sony) have exploded the multiverse for the third Tom Holland Spidey flick. Yes, that's Alfred Molina in the final scene bringing back heavily armed villain Doctor Octopus for the first time since 2004's Spider-Man 2 -- and is that a hint at the Green Goblin, Electro and The Lizard too?

Check out the trailer below featuring Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) stepping into Tony Stark's shoes as Peter Parker's mentor, casting an ill-advised spell on the MCU.

The trailer doesn't show Jamie Foxx, who reportedly reprised his role as Electro from the films in which Andrew Garfield played Spider-Man. And although there's no space in the new trailer for any other Spider-Men other than Holland, Garfield and predecessor Tobey Maguire themselves may also be involved in the multiverse-spanning adventure -- which may have been confirmed by Spider-series co-star JB Smoove in an interview with The Illuminerdi.

The trailer sees Peter grappling with the fallout of 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, in which the world discovered his secret Spidey identity. He turns to Doctor Strange for a spell that'll wipe everyone's memories. No, it doesn't go to plan, and a multiverse of madness is unleashed.

"We tampered with the stability of space-time," Doctor Strange tells Peter. "The multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little." They should probably have a chat with Loki, who appears to have set the multiverse in motion in the recent Disney Plus series.

The trailer shows Peter experiencing the astral plane, as well as trippy sorcery that sees whole cities sink into the ground. Oh, and how did Otto Octavius, aka Doc Ock, return from [spoiler] sacrificing himself to be killed by his own mechanical tentacles at the end of Spider-Man 2? At 2:28, we also see a spherical green bomb that looks a lot like those used by the evil Green Goblin in Maguire's first Spider-Man film back in 2002.

After 2017's Homecoming and 2019's Far From Home, the third outing in the latest Spider-Man series has been heavily rumored to see a crossover with previous movie versions of Marvel's friendly neighborhood wall-crawler.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed the events of No Way Home will tie into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, due out March 2022.

The third Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man adventure again stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker, with Zendaya, Marisa Tomei and Jacob Batalon at his side. Director Jon Watts is behind the cameras again. No Way Home hits theaters Dec. 17.