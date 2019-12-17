Sony

It seems like it's never too late for Sony to make changes to the PlayStation 4. With its next console less than a year away, the company released a new attachment for the DualShock 4 controller, to give players more buttons.

The DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment is scheduled to come out in late January and will add two customized buttons to the rear-side of the controller. The attachment plugs in to the headphone jack of the controller and has an OLED screen displaying the button assignments, such as acting as either a trigger or a face button.

The design appears to be a take on Microsoft's Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 with its four paddles on the back. The idea of having buttons on the back of the controller is that for certain games, especially competitive ones, players want to have their thumbs on the analog sticks the entire time. However, in certain games players need to press other buttons to pick up or switch a weapon. Instead of taking their thumb off the analog stick to press that one button, players can use the back attachment to press it, using a finger that's already gripping the rear-side of the controller.

The DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment should be released on Jan. 23, 2020, for $29.99.