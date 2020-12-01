CNET también está disponible en español.

Sony to restock PS5 soon: Check on inventory at GameStop, Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and Target

Look here to find out when retailers will restock the PS5 -- we have the latest updates on where to get Sony's newest console.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2020, CNET's gift picks with expert advice, reviews and recommendations for the latest tech gifts for you and your family.

It's been about three weeks since the PS5 debuted in the US, but the shelves (both the real ones in stores and the metaphorical ones online) are bare after Sony launched its latest console with only a small fraction of the units it needed to satisfy demand. Right now the only consoles you can buy online are marked up at sites like eBay and StockX, at several times their actual retail value of $400 or $500 (depending upon which model you want). The console has been otherwise virtually impossible to find, with reports of at least one person waiting in line for 36 hours to snag one at a California GameStop. 

Even if you have the means, please: Don't give in to temptation and buy a console for several times its value. Instead, a better option might be to keep an eye on Twitter. A few retailers, like Walmart and Antonline, have used the social network to keep customers informed about inventory drops. 

Your other option is to regularly check this page: We'll keep you up to date on what retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, GameStop and Target are planning. That's more or less what Sony suggests. In a recent tweet, Sony acknowledged this was its biggest console launch ever, and suggested keeping in touch with retailers so you know when inventory will next trickle out.

The PS5 is available in two versions: a $500 model with Blu-ray, and an otherwise identical $400 digital-only version without a disc slot. At this point, people are happy to get their hands on either one, but if you don't have a library of optical discs -- for Blu-ray movies, used games or old PS4 games -- we recommend you go with the $400 version.

Right now, there's no indication of inventory at any of the major retailers, so your chances of scoring a console are not, shall we say, encouraging. But check below to see if the PS5 happens to be in stock at any of these major retailers.

PS5 restock possibilities for Cyber Monday 2020

Amazon

You can check out Amazon's page for the $400 Digital Edition via the button below, or, if you'd rather, get in line for the PS5 with Blu-ray for $500.

See at Amazon

Best Buy

Best Buy is offering the PS5 with Blu-ray for $500 as well as the $400 Digital Edition (which you can find by clicking the button below). The retailer is also offering a slew of accessories on its PS5 landing page.

See at Best Buy

Walmart

You can check inventory on the $400 Digital Edition at Walmart by clicking the button below, or you can try to snag the pricier PS5 with Blu-ray for $500.

See at Walmart

GameStop

GameStop will offer both the $400 Digital Edition (click the button below) as well as the pricier PS5 with Blu-ray for $500. Expect to also be able to buy a full range of PS5 accessories from GameStop like the Pulse 3D wireless headset for $100.

See at GameStop

Target

Target will be offering the PS5 with Blu-ray for $500 in addition to the PS5 Digital Edition, which you can find by clicking the button below. 

See at Target

StockX

OK, you've exhausted all of the online and brick-and-mortar retailers, and you've decided you're willing to pay upwards of a $300 markup to get this puppy by Christmas. As your friend, we have to tell you: Don't do it. But if you don't want to listen to us, you might want to check out StockX, an eBay alternative that made its name in the secondary market for sneakers and designer clothing. Last time we checked, prices for the PS5 were hovering around $970. 

See at StockX

First published earlier in the year. Updated with the latest news about the PS5. 

