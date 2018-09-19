Sony PlayStation Classic brings 20 retro games on Dec. 3 for $100

Sony

The Sony PlayStation Classic, which comes with 20 preloaded "generation-defining" games, will arrive on Dec. 3 for $100, the company Sony announced late Tuesday. It follows the immensely popular NES Classic and SNES Classic, both of which were big hits for rival Nintendo.

The Classic is a miniaturized version of the original PlayStation -- 45 percent smaller on the sides to be exact, according to Sony. Some of the preloaded games include Final Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash, Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3 and Wild Arms. All of those games will be playable in their original format, Sony said.

The mini version keeps the look and feel of the original, with the same game pad and no analog sticks or rumble. Get a good look here:

The original Sony PlayStation console was first introduced in 1994, almost 25 years ago. It was "the first home console in video game history to ship 100 million units worldwide, offering consumers a chance to play games with real-time 3D rendered graphics in their homes for the first time," Sony said in its release.

Sony said that the Classic will launch in "limited quantities" on Dec. 3 in Japan, North America, Europe, New Zealand and Australia. It will cost AU$150 or £90. You can preorder the Sony PlayStation Classic in the US at select stores, Sony said. It comes with an HDMI cable, two wired controllers and a USB power cord, but you'll need to supply your own AC adapter.

Sony said it will release more details in the coming months.

Separately, Sega announced that the Genesis Mini, its own entry into the tiny retro console fray, will be delayed until 2019.

