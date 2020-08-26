CNET también está disponible en español.

Sony opens pre-order registration for hotly anticipated PlayStation 5

Reservations being offered to "existing customers."

The Sony PlayStation 5 is due sometime this year.

We're a step closer to getting our hands on the hotly anticipated The PlayStation 5. Sony has created a PS5 signup page where it's taking pre-order reservations on a first-come, first-served basis from "existing customers," CNET sister site Gamespot reported Wednesday.

 The selection is "based on previous interests and PlayStation activities," and you'll know if you're selected if you are contacted via email, according to the PS5 pre-order FAQ page. The console is expected to be released this year, but Sony hasn't said when exactly it will happen or what it will cost.

Developing story. More to come.