Here's something you don't see every day: Sony is giving away PlayStation games. As part of its new Play At Home initiative, the company is encouraging gamers to continue safe-distancing. In other words: "Here are some free games. Now stay home."

Starting April 15 at 8 p.m. PT, you can download the following titles via the PlayStation store on your console:

Journey , an award-winning adventure notable for its "life-affirming message," according to Sony. Read GameSpot's Journey review, which awarded the game an extremely rare 10/10 rating, if you want to learn more.

, an award-winning adventure notable for its "life-affirming message," according to Sony. Read GameSpot's Journey review, which awarded the game an extremely rare 10/10 rating, if you want to learn more. Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, which includes three remastered games from the popular Tomb Raider-like series: Uncharted: Drake's Fortune, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, and Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception. Read GameSpot's Nathan Drake Collection review for all the details.

Once you claim the freebies, they're yours to keep forever. You just have to make sure to download them before May 5 at 8 p.m. PT. Sony notes that downloads may be slow in the U.S. and Europe, as the company is intentionally managing traffic to help preserve internet access.

Don't own a PS4? Deals are few and far between at the moment, but Worldwide Distributors via Rakuten currently has the .

