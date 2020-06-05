Sony was hit with a AU$3.5 million ($2.4 million) fine for denying customers refunds for faulty PlayStation games, an Australian consumer watchdog said Friday.
Sony didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
This story will be updated shortly.
Discuss: Sony fined $2.4 million over PlayStation refund refusals
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.