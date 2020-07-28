Sony announces Alpha 7S III hybrid camera

Sony

Sony has unveiled its Alpha 7S III camera, with 4K video and a new hybrid autofocus system. Its new BIONZ XR image processing engine has eight times more processing power, according to Sony, and is part of its full-frame mirrorless Alpha 7S series. The will launch in September at a price of $3,500 or CA$4,800.

The camera has high-speed continuous still image shooting at 10fps that allows for over 1,000 uncompressed RAW images to be produced consecutively with full autofocus and auto exposure tracking.

"For the first time in an Alpha 7S series camera, the Alpha 7S III offers Fast Hybrid AF by combining phase-detection and contrast-detection AF," Sony said. This gives the camera the ability to track subjects over a wide area with speed, precision and smoothness.

It's got a 12.1MP back-illuminated full-frame Exmor R CMOS image sensor, 5-axis optical in-body image stabilization and the AF sensors cover 92% of the image sensor.

It also sports a redesigned menu system with touchscreen controls, a 9.44 million dot OLED viewfinder and a side-flip LCD screen.

Sony also announced a new that enables high-speed data processing. Sony said it has a 700MBps write speed and 800MB/s read speed.

The memory cards are available in both 80GB and 160GB versions, priced at $200 and $400 respectively, and the . They will be available in September.