Sony adds Spider-Man: Far From Home costumes to PS4 game

Sony

Spider-Man: Far From Home came to the PS4 game Tuesday, in the form of two costumes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. You can download them for free.

"After you have built the Advanced Suit early in Marvel's Spider-Man, you are able to switch between suits during the story -- so if you have already reached this stage in-game, you can use the Spider-Man: Far from Home Upgraded Suit, or the Spider-Man: Far From Home Stealth Suit right now," James Stevenson, community director for developer Insomniac Games, wrote in a blog post.