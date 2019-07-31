SodaStream taps into your '90s nostalgia with sparkling water makers

SodaStream

After jumping onto current pop culture trends with its Game of Thrones campaign, SodaStream is using the Captain Marvel retro strategy in its battle against single-use plastics. It's jumping back to the '90s by partnering with Beverly Hills, 90210's Tori Spelling to launch its latest water maker, so you can make your own seltzer instead of buying a new bottle every time.

The PepsiCo-owned company, known for its DIY seltzer makers like the SodaStream Mix, revealed its $90 limited edition Tori water makers on Wednesday. The transparent and neon sparkly styling will undoubtedly inspire memories of the decade's finest teen dramas and sitcoms like Saved by the Bell and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

"Some of my favorite memories, trends and inspiration come from the '90s," said Spelling. "I'm thrilled to have partnered up with SodaStream to create this stylish '90s inspired product with the higher purpose of raising awareness about the issue of single-use plastic waste."

If you're feeling nostalgic for the original Beverly Hills, 90210 -- especially since we recently lost Luke Perry -- the upcoming pseudo reboot might do the trick. BH90210 starts on Fox on Aug. 7 and it'll see many of the original show's cast playing fictionalized versions of themselves.