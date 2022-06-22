Twitter Tests Long-Form Notes That Let People Go Beyond the Character Limit

Twitter revealed Wednesday that it is testing out Notes, a blog post-adjacent feature that allows longer pieces of writing to be published on the social network.

The feature makes it easier for people to publish long-form writing without having to succumb to the Twitter thread and segment out their thoughts per tweet. Notes writers can also include photos, videos, tweets or GIFs within their content.

"As the platform for writers, it's clear that Twitter is essential — from the proximity to an engaged audience, to the conversation around a writer's work, to the community of readers (and, often, cheerleaders) that Twitter provides, to the critical role it plays in the livelihoods and careers of writers, on and off Twitter," Twitter's editorial director Rembert Browne said in a Note on the platform.

we're launching a new thing. for writers. https://t.co/h0ReEtMsDc — Rembert Browne (@rembert) June 22, 2022

People can read Notes on and off of Twitter, and you can find all of a persons' Notes in the new tab on a person's profile. A small group of writers in the US, Canada, UK and Ghana are part of the Notes test, Twitter said. The company didn't say when Notes might be available more widely.

More to come.