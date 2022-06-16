Elon Musk Reportedly Tells Twitter Employees He Wants 1 Billion Users

Elon Musk on Thursday fielded questions from Twitter employees, who reportedly queried the billionaire over how his proposed $44 billion acquisition of the social media service could affect everything from content moderation to remote work.

Musk told the company's more than 7,500 employees that he is committed to both a diverse workplace and a diverse user base, according to The New York Times. Musk, who also runs electric car maker Tesla and rocket maker SpaceX, expressed hopes the company's user base can reach at least 1 billion people, which he reportedly said would be the "most explicit definition of inclusiveness." Twitter had roughly 230 million daily users, according to its most recent earnings report.

He also suggested a laissez faire approach to content moderation.

"We should allow people to say what they want," he reportedly told Twitter employees.

The remarks come amid widespread speculation that Musk is trying to renegotiate or cancel the deal he struck in April to buy Twitter for $54.20 a share. The price constituted a 38% premium to the company's closing stock price on April 1, when Musk revealed he had built up a more than 9% stake in the company. Since then, however, the company's shares have fallen amid concerns about the deal and a broader market selloff.

On Thursday, Twitter shares rose 1.1 percent to $38.40 in early afternoon trading.

Neither Twitter nor Musk's lawyer responded to requests for comment.

Musk has said he wants to purchase Twitter to safeguard free speech, a term he uses vaguely.

The First Amendment of the US Constitution protects speech only from government censorship. Private companies such as Twitter can make their own rules about what is permitted on their services.

The deal has periodically appeared to be on the rocks as Musk has repeatedly taken issue with Twitter's assessment of bots on the service. Last week, Musk lawyer Mike Ringler sent a letter to Twitter, accusing the social network of refusing to provide Musk with more information about spam and fake accounts. The Washington Post, citing a person familiar with the company's thinking, reported that Twitter planned to provide Musk with a trove of data.

Twitter's shareholders still need to approve the deal in a special meeting that's expected to take place by early August.

Musk has said a lower price isn't out of the question, but Twitter has signaled that it plans to move forward with the current deal.

The uncertainty about Twitter's deal with Musk has prompted plenty of questions about the social media site's future. Internally, Twitter employees have said they don't think Musk fully grasps the challenges around content moderation, Bloomberg reported, citing an internal discussion between employees before Twitter announced the deal with Musk.

Musk reportedly told employees that he wanted to be involved in Twitter's product and expected them to "listen to me in this regard." However, he shared no thoughts on what his title might be if the deal is completed.

He also appeared to indicate to employees that he preferred employees to be in the office rather than working remotely, reportedly them it is "much better if you are on location physically."

CNET's Carrie Mihalcik contributed to this report.