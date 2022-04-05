Twitter has Finally Announced an Edit Feature

Sarah Tew/CNET

Twitter has confirmed it's been working on a long-awaited edit feature since last year.

The news follows new Twitter board member and stockholder Elon Musk asking users in a poll Tuesday morning whether they want an edit button. Musk took a 9.2% stake in Twitter Monday.

now that everyone is asking…



yes, we’ve been working on an edit feature since last year!



no, we didn’t get the idea from a poll 😉



we're kicking off testing within @TwitterBlue Labs in the coming months to learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible. — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) April 5, 2022

The edit button will be tested later this year in Twitter Blue, a $3-a-month subscription service that lets you undo tweets and read ad-free articles.

Users of the social media platform have been asking Twitter for an edit button for years, though founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey said in 2020 that Twitter would "probably never" add one.

The announcement also comes just days after Twitter joked about adding an edit button on April Fool's Day.