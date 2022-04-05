Elon Musk Joining Twitter's Board NASA's Mega Moon Rocket Test Called Off An Electric DeLorean Does Unplugging Appliances Really Save Electricity? Coca-Cola Byte Is 'Pixel' Flavored PS5 Restock Tracker
Featured Politics Social Media Privacy Misinformation

Twitter has Finally Announced an Edit Feature

Twitter will test the feature on Twitter Blue later this year.

Corinne Reichert headshot
Corinne Reichert
010-twitter-app-logo-on-phone-2021

Twitter's long-awaited edit feature will be tested in the coming months.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Twitter has confirmed it's been working on a long-awaited edit feature since last year. 

The news follows new Twitter board member and stockholder Elon Musk asking users in a poll Tuesday morning whether they want an edit button. Musk took a 9.2% stake in Twitter Monday.

The edit button will be tested later this year in Twitter Blue, a $3-a-month subscription service that lets you undo tweets and read ad-free articles.

Users of the social media platform have been asking Twitter for an edit button for years, though founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey said in 2020 that Twitter would "probably never" add one.

The announcement also comes just days after Twitter joked about adding an edit button on April Fool's Day.