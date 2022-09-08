Everything Apple Just Announced iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max iPhone 14, 14 Plus iPhone 14's New Emergency SOS Feature Apple Watch Series 8 Apple Watch Ultra AirPods Pro 2 Selling Your Old iPhone
Meta Reportedly Disbands Team Studying Negative Impacts of Facebook, Instagram

The team members are supposedly still with the company doing similar work on other teams, according to the report.

David Lumb headshot
David Lumb
Facebook logo on a phone in front of Meta sign
Fritz Jorgensen/Getty Images

Facebook parent company Meta has reportedly disbanded an internal team dedicated to studying the potential negative impact of the company's products, including Facebook and Instagram.

Around two dozen engineers, ethicists and others made up the Responsible Innovation team, as it was called, which until now had assessed potential concerns about new products and changes to Facebook and Instagram, according to The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. The former team's members would keep doing similar watchdog work elsewhere in the company, though they weren't guaranteed jobs, the report said.

The company is in a period of change. Meta has been struggling with a mid-year advertising revenue drop, shuttering Live Shopping and a more recent $400 million fine by EU authorities for failing to protect children, all while continuing its refocus on virtual reality with a new headset coming alongside a VR conference on Oct. 11.

Meta did not respond to a request for comment by time of publication. 