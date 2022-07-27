Facebook Parent Meta Reports First-Ever Revenue Drop

Facebook's parent company Meta reported a revenue drop for the first time in its history as ad sales shrank amid growing economic concerns. The social media giant also fell short of analysts' expectations for the second quarter.

In the April-June quarter, Meta reported revenue of $28.8 billion, a 1% decline compared to the same period last year. The company's results were slightly below the $28.9 billion analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters expected. Meta earned $2.46 per share, missing expectations of $2.56 per share.

Meta first-ever revenue drop highlights the challenges the social media giant's ad business faces as it braces for an economic slowdown. Advertisers are pulling back amid growing concerns the world economy could enter a recession. A strong dollar has eroded the value of overseas revenue. And marketers question the value of ads because Apple now allows users of its products to opt out of tracking, making it difficult to measure the effectiveness of their ads.

Meta has tried to cut costs and has frozen some hiring to offset the revenue challenges.

This is a developing story.