Meta Fined $400M for Failing to Protect Children's Privacy on Instagram

Parent company Meta says it's appealing the fine from Ireland's Data Protection Commission.

Attila Tomaschek headshot
Attila Tomaschek
Meta is under scrutiny in Europe
Meta faces a hefty GDPR fine for its handling of children's data.
James Martin/CNET

Meta is facing a €405 million fine, roughly $400 million, from Ireland's Data Protection Commission for failing to protect children's data on Instagram. The country's data watchdog accused Instagram of setting children's accounts to "public" by default and allowing children to operate business accounts on the platform, which could leave their phone numbers and email addresses exposed.

Full details of the decision are expected to be published next week, said a DPC spokesman. The fine was earlier reported by Business Insider

Meta confirmed the fine and said it plans to appeal the decision. 

"This inquiry focused on old settings that we updated over a year ago, and we've since released many new features to help keep teens safe and their information private," a Meta spokesperson told CNET via email on Tuesday. "Anyone under 18 automatically has their account set to private when they join Instagram, so only people they know can see what they post, and adults can't message teens who don't follow them." 

The spokesperson added that Meta disagrees with how the fine was calculated and is reviewing the rest of the DPC decision.

The $400 million fine would be the second-largest issued to a tech company for a violation of the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation, behind Amazon's record-setting $888 million fine in 2021.

More to come. 

