Snap's earnings show that users aren't disappearing anymore

Snap, which had struggled to keep its users, broke its losing streak in the last three months of 2018.

The parent company of Snapchat, said Tuesday that 186 million users logged into the ephemeral messaging app daily in the fourth quarter, which was the same amount in the previous quarter. Snap had seen a drop in daily usage for two consecutive quarters last year after an unpopular redesign of the app.

The results helped the company boost revenue and narrow its loss compared to the same period last year.

The company's stock jumped as much as 20 percent in after-hours trading.

That's not to say Snap doesn't have challenges. The company is working on a new version of the app for Android, and has been dealing a string of executive departures, including Chief Financial Officer Tim Stone who announced in January he was leaving after less than a year on the job.

"We ended the year with user engagement stabilizing and have started rolling out the new version of our Android application to a small percentage of our community," Snap CEO Evan Spiegel said in a statement.

The company grew its revenue by 36 percent to $389.8 million in the fourth quarter, beating the $377.52 million that analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters expected on average

Snap reported an adjusted loss, which excludes expenses like employee stock compensation, of 4 cents per share compared to a loss of 13 cents in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected a loss of 7 cents per share forecasted.

