Shazam: Fury of the Gods goes bigger in first footage at DC Fandome

2019 movie Shazam was a surprise treat. And the sequel Fury of the Gods will be even bigger as the Shazam family take on mythologically evil Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu, according to footage revealed by the film's star Zachary Levi revealed at DC Fandome.

The video included behind-the-scenes footage of the sequel, which will premiere June 2, 2023. It was shown Saturday during the livestream of this year's DC Fandome online event, which offered teasers, news and first-look previews of DC's forthcoming movies, TV shows, games and cartoons. It was also the source for a first look at Black Adam, which sees Dwayne Johnson play a villain also fuelled by the power of Shazam.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is directed by David F. Sandberg, and also stars Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Djimon Hounsou and Rachel Zegler who plays a daughter of Atlas alongside Mirren as Hespera and Liu as Kalypso.

Among the other iconic heroes featured at Fandome are various live-action and animated versions of Superman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, the Flash, Peacemaker and more.

Along with The Suicide Squad spin-off Peacemaker from James Gunn and John Cena on HBO Max, there's also the CW's Arrowverse shows including Batwoman, The Flash, Superman & Lois, and Naomi, produced by Ava DuVernay. Animated titles include Batman: Caped Crusader, limited series Aquaman: King of Atlantis, adult animated comedy series Harley Quinn and video game adaptation Injustice featuring Superman as a villain. DC games in the works include Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.