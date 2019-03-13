Shang-Chi, Marvel's first movie with an Asian lead, gets director

Marvel Comics

Destin Daniel Cretton will direct the upcoming MCU movie about Shang-Chi, according to The Hollywood Reporter Wednesday.

The movie about Shang-Chi, a comic book hero described as the "Master of Kung Fu," will mark the first Marvel superhero feature film starring an Asian lead. The movie will also likely bow in the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Cretton joins Chinese-American writer Dave Callaham (Wonder Woman 1984, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse). The studio appears to be taking a similar approach to Shang-Chi as it did to Black Panther -- that is, hiring cast and crew who can speak honestly to the cultural experience of the character and avoid common stereotypes.

Cretton isn't really known for high-octane action: 2013's Short Term 12 was an indie darling planted firmly in the drama genre. He'll be entering the MCU with some experience working with two of its biggest stars, though -- currently he's filming Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) and Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther) in Just Mercy, also a dramatic feature film.

In our most recent episode of CNET's Stream Economy, we take a look at the history of Shang-Chi, and make some guesses as to who might play a couple of lead roles.

We're expecting more information on a release window for Shang-Chi (as well as more plans for the future of the MCU) after Marvel concludes its third phase of films with Avengers: Endgame next month.