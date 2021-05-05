Set your laptop on this snazzy portable desk for just $55

Daily Steals

I have a friend who began working from home last spring -- you know why. He started by working in the kitchen, and then later brought a folding picnic table in from the garage and set it up in the living room. If your work-from-home situation is anything like that, you can do better. A lot better -- and without spending much money. Direct from Daily Steals, for example, here is a when you apply promo code CNETPDSK at checkout. The desk lists for $200 and Daily Steals has previously sold it regularly for $130. Last year, I told you about a $75 deal for this desk. This is the lowest price yet.

Obviously, this isn't going to be an heirloom-quality piece of furniture for $130, much less $55. But this foldable desk is reinforced and sturdily made with steel components and plenty of cross-braces. The work surface measures 40 by 20 inches and it stands 30 inches high. And it's available in three colors: natural wood tone, walnut and white.

