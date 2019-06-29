New Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures show gives you every lightsaber clash

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Every diehard Star Wars fan knows how the Jedi rose to power and then were ultimately defeated by the Sith, and how eventually the balance of the Force was restored by the Jedi.

But sometimes it's nice to be reminded of how important and intense these lightsaber battles can be, especially when a Skywalker is involved.

On Friday, Lucasfilm released a new episode of the animated series Star Wars: Galaxy of Adventures, called Jedi vs. Sith, via the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel.

In the episode, we see every Anakin and Luke lightsaber battle (along with a few other characters like Rey and Obi-Wan) from all the Star Wars films, starting with A New Hope and ending with The Last Jedi.

This episode serves as a great primer on all the important lightsaber battles across the Star Wars saga, leading up to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures is a series of animated shorts celebrating the characters and stories of a galaxy far, far away, featuring a bright and colorful art style, exciting action, and insight into the saga's greatest themes.

The G-rated content in the new Star Wars Kids YouTube channel is designed to introduce Star Wars to a new generation of young fans.

That's great news for parents who're not only looking for a fun way to introduce their kids to the Star Wars universe but also searching for YouTube content they can feel confident is kid-safe.

Fans of Star Wars animated shows should also give Star Wars: Resistance a try. It currently airs on the Disney Channel and Disney XD.