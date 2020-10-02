Save up to $40 on a cordless drill, reciprocating saw and other DeWalt power tools

When it comes to stocking your garage with power tools for around-the-house weekend projects, only a few brands -- like DeWalt and Ryobi -- bubble up to the top. And while it's easy to have Coke-Pepsi or Nikon-Canon-style debates over which one is better, most of us tend to pick a brand and stick with it, mainly to be able to share the common battery in all our tools. DeWalt's 20-volt Max battery powers a lot of stuff, and as we cap off another long week in the Age of Corona, I found a trio of DeWalt tools on sale that might help you work on your next weekend project.

DeWalt This kit includes a DeWalt drill/driver, 1/4-inch impact driver, a pair of 20V Max lithium-Ion 1.3-Ah battery packs and a 20-volt charger. It all comes in a heavy-duty contractor bag. The impact driver features an ergonomic handle and a one-handed hex chuck, and it's both compact (5.6 inches long) and lightweight (2.8 pounds). An LED light helps illuminate the work surface even in very dim lighting. The drill/driver is also compact and lightweight, and its half-inch single-sleeve ratcheting chuck grips bits tightly. And two batteries mean one can be charging while the other is in use.

DeWalt The DeWalt DCS380B Reciprocating Saw typically sells for about $129, but the price has currently dipped down to $99. It features a four-position blade clamp that permits tool-free blade changes as well as a lot of positional flexibility, including flush cutting. The business end is equipped with a bright LED for illuminating the work area. This package features the saw only -- battery not included.

DeWalt Usually priced at $229, this Impact Driver and Drill Combo Kit is $30 off. You get a variable-speed drill/driver that provides up to 2,000 rpm and an impact driver that delivers up to 2,800 rpm and 1,400 in-lb of torque. You also get two 20-volt, 1.5-Ah lithium-Ion batteries -- one can be charging while the other's in use -- a charger, belt clips and contractor bag.

