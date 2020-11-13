Save 83% and get 3 months free when you protect your privacy with Surfshark VPN

Surfshark

Even if you've never considered using a VPN in the past, now might be a good time to think about setting one up. Thanks to the pandemic, you're no doubt accessing the internet from home all day long, which raises the question: How well is your privacy protected? There's a slew of VPNs to choose from (including CNET's choice for the best three inexpensive VPNs), and Surfshark ranks among the best for both price and performance. Right now, SurfShark has a pretty sweet deal: You can get , or $59.76 in total when you apply promo code SURFSHARKDEAL at checkout.

That's 83% off the regular SurfShark subscription. But that's not all: The deal also includes three months of free service, for a total of 27 months of VPN coverage.

Of the three cheap VPNs we recently wrote about, Surfshark is actually our favorite, located in a country outside of US intelligence-sharing agreements. It also offers superb performance, especially considering its rock-bottom price -- second only to ExpressVPN. In the words of CNET's Rae Hodge, "Surfshark is a beast. If you're shopping for pure speed right now, this is the VPN you're looking for."

First published earlier this year. Updated with the latest deal.

