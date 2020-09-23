Save $34 when you hit the skies with the Iron Man-themed Ryze Tech Tello drone

Ryze Tech

If you have even a passing interest in drones, you probably know the name DJI, which is a market leader in drones of all shapes, sizes and prices. The Tello is a fun and friendly drone that was a collaboration between Ryze Tech and DJI, and the Tello Iron Man Edition is exactly what it sounds like. Usually $130, right now the at Woot. That's 26% off the regular price.

First things first: Woot claims the drone's regular price is $150, which is simply wrong. Don't be misled; the Iron Man edition is $130, which itself is $30 more than the regular, non-superhero Tello, which you can get for $99.

So that begs the question: Is the Iron Man version of the Tello ordinarily worth a few extra bucks? The Iron Man updates are really only skin deep; it has the same motors and chassis, intelligent flight modes and 720p, 5-megapixel camera as the original Tello. The difference is the Iron Man armor detailing on the drone, and an Iron Man-themed mobile app (it's the same as the regular app, but it is skinned to make you feel like you're a member of SHIELD).

You get 13 minutes of flight time on a charge and the app has a few preprogrammed flight patterns, a precision hold feature that keeps it steady where you want it, and it's easy to shoot stills and video or just fly around. Extra batteries, blades and prop guards are available.

So, bottom line, this deal lets you get the Tello with an Iron Man paint job -- which usually costs $30 more because Marvel -- for the same price as the ordinary Tello. That's a decent deal.

