Save $30 on a 3-year subscription to Surfshark, the fastest VPN we've tested

There are plenty of cheap VPNs out there, even a smattering of free ones. The key thing to remember is that using one will inevitably slow your browsing, gaming and streaming performance. Ah, but how much? Will you actually notice a difference, or will it be negligible?

Here's an option for negligible: For a limited time, Cheapskate readers can get a with promo code DOWNLOADIT. Purchasing from Surfshark directly, it would cost you about $89.

This is not my area of expertise, so I'm going to turn you over to CNET's recent roundup of the fastest VPNs of 2021 -- where you'll see that Surfshark positively crushed competitors ExpressVPN and NordVPN.

Said Rae Hodge: "The remarkable thing about Surfshark's speed is that its average speeds aren't fighting to overcome major speed losses in any particular test region. This thing showed up on race day and stole the gold, seemingly without breaking a sweat."

One important thing to note about this deal: Once you've redeemed the license, the sale is considered final. That's in contrast to purchasing from Surfshark proper, where there's a 30-day money-back guarantee. You could leverage that as a kind of free trial; make sure the software works well for you, request a refund, then hop on this deal.

Your thoughts?

