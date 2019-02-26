This great digital day-clock is just $33 with an exclusive code

American Lifetime

I'm a little obsessed with time right now -- specifically, figuring out a way I can shoehorn the awesome web-based Literature Clock into a photo frame or project it on a wall full-time.

Today's deal dovetails with that. It's a big, free-standing digital clock that does more than just show the time: It spells out the day, date and more.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, the American Lifetime Day Clock is $33.26 with promo code dayclock26. That's for the black or white version -- the code works with all other colors as well (in the 8-inch size), though your final price will be either $34 or $34.74. Whichever one you choose, it's a savings of 26 percent, thanks to this Cheapskate-exclusive deal.

As you can see, this is a large, wordy clock: It has a bright, high-resolution, auto-dimming 8-inch display, one that spells out the period of the day ("Tuesday morning," for example) and the full date.

Needless to say, this could be helpful for the visually impaired, but also for seniors suffering from memory loss, dementia or other issues. Commendably, American Lifetime donates 10 percent of its profits to charities that focus on dementia research, social services and adult education.

The clock also has a variety of alarm options, which can be helpful for medication reminders. And a built-in battery backup helps it survive power outages without needing to be reset.

Particularly telling, it has a 4.7-star review average from over 5,700 buyers. Chances are excellent you're going to really like this clock.

I also noticed there's an "HDMI box" version of this ($39.95), one that can plug into any HDMI-equipped monitor or TV and turn that big screen into a day clock. Cool!

Your thoughts?

BuyDig

Bonus deal: Here's a rerun of one of the weirder bundles I've seen. Over at BuyDig, you can get the Blue Yeti USB Microphone and Assassin's Creed Odyssey (for PC) for $79.99 with promo code FEB6. (The discounted price should appear on the final checkout screen.)

At Amazon, the Yeti currently runs $105 all by itself. And the game would run you $60 if you bought it from Origin.

The Yeti is super popular among podcasters, but I'm puzzled by the pairing. This Assassin's Creed game has no multiplayer mode, so the mic isn't for that. Wannabe streamers maybe?

You know what? Don't care. It's a great deal on a great microphone, plus a pretty well-regarded game thrown in for free.

Now playing: Watch this: Here is Assassin's Creed Origins running on Xbox One...

Bonus deal No. 2: Game time! Now that the holidays are over, most Nintendo Switch games have returned to the $60 range (ugh). But if you're willing to buy via Facebook, Daily Steals has Splatoon 2 for $39.99, Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for $44.99 and Zelda Breath of the Wild for $39.99.

One thing to note: Although you may receive the game in a case from a region other than the US, the cartridge and all downloadable content (DLC) are guaranteed to be unlocked and in English.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!