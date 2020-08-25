Save 25% on keepsake photo books and more at Chatbooks

Chatbooks

Yesterday I extolled the virtues of digital photo frames, which provide a running slideshow of your favorite photos. But there's much to be said for photo prints, especially when they're collected in a keepsake book. Sometimes you just want to sit down and flip through pages of lovely memories -- or give a gift to a friend or relative so they can do the same.

Here's your chance to save on great printed photo books and more: For a limited time, Cheapskate readers can using promo code CNET25. That code will work on everything except gift cards.

Chatbooks offers not only attractive bound books in a variety of styles, but also prints, greeting cards and postcards. One cool option is the , which can automatically import photos from your camera roll or Facebook or Instagram account. With every 60 photos, a new book is produced and sent monthly. This starts at just $10 per book, so it's already a surprisingly great deal.

I especially like the peel-and-stick gallery wall tiles, which are similar to Mixtiles -- but larger at 10x10 inches. (Mixtiles: 8x8.) If you want those, however, you'll have to use the Chatbooks app. For whatever reason, tiles can't be ordered via the site.

We produce so many photos nowadays. This is an easy (and inexpensive) way to turn your favorites into keepsakes.

Your thoughts?

Get an 80-watt LED garage light for $11

Homelazy

You've probably seen these newfangled lights before; the inexpensive ones usually consist of three adjustable LED panels and product just 60 watts of illumination -- not a ton for a workshop or garage. Here's a better option: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the with promo code X4947YFR. Regular price: $23.

That's from Amazon seller Takase Ayano. If you see a different seller listed, you may see a different price as well, and that code won't work. (When one seller runs out of inventory, Amazon usually "flips" the listing, which can result in some confusion on deals like this.)

This is basically a four-panel version of the aforementioned bulb (though I guess there's nothing really bulb-like about it, except that it screws into a standard E26 socket and, you know, produces light). Each panel can be angled to better cast the light where you need it.

Together, the four panels deliver 8,000 lumens at 6,500K daylight temperature. Homelazy promise a whopping 50,000-hour lifespan and backs the light with a lifetime warranty. I'm in for one -- maybe two or three.

