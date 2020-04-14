Save $200 on the DJI Mavic Air drone

Sarah Tew/CNET

Drone popularity has surged in recent weeks, and no surprise there: Flying a quadcopter is a fun activity you can do from the comfort (and social safety) of your own yard. And although there are plenty of toy drones you can get for $100 or less, anyone serious about the sport is no doubt eyeballing a DJI model.

Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, B&H Photo has the . That's $200 off the regular price and a rare discount; the Air is sold out just about everywhere else, including DJI proper. It's available in white or, drool, flame red.

If B&H sells out before you get there, . It's currently backordered, but you can still place an order at that price. (Alas, only the white model is available there. I totally want the red one.)

Although this quad is a couple years old, there's nothing dated about the compact folding design, 4K-resolution camera, three-axis gimbal or obstacle-avoidance features.

Read CNET's DJI Mavic Air review to learn more. Verdict: "A folding 4K mini drone that's close to perfect" and the best drone for photos and videos, period.

My advice: If you're the least bit interested, grab one of these before they're gone. They will be, and soon.

