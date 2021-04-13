Samsung's third Unpacked event of 2021 set for April 28

Samsung

Samsung is gearing up for its third Unpacked event of 2021. On Tuesday, the company sent invitations for a virtual event scheduled for 7 a.m. PT on April 28.

Samsung didn't say what this Unpacked will be about. The previous two featured its Galaxy S21 flagship phones (in January) and its cheaper Galaxy A smartphones (in March). Tuesday's invite says "the most powerful Galaxy is coming," which indicates Samsung won't be introducing low-end devices at April 28's Unpacked.

Rumors from earlier this year said Samsung planned to unveil new Galaxy Book laptops in April, as well as possible Chromebooks. People have been waiting for more foldable phones from Samsung, but rumors point to their arrival in the summer.

Samsung, like many device makers, has worked to bring features from smartphones to PCs. That includes longer battery life and cellular connectivity. Apple popularized the effort with its M1 MacBooks, while Qualcomm has worked with PC makers to introduce new devices with its chips. Samsung's rumored new laptops -- possibly the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 -- could include 5G connectivity, OLED screens and other high-end specs.

Apple, meanwhile, will hold an event next week where it's expected to show off new iPads.

The overall computer sector has gotten a boost over the past year as more people seek out devices for working and studying from home during the coronavirus pandemic. Though people are watching their spending, they're scooping up electronics like laptops.

Tune back to CNET for full coverage from Unpacked.