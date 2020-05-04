Samsung's new line of Galaxy Book laptops are here

Joshua Goldman/CNET

After teasing new laptops with QLED displays and wireless chargers built into trackpads last October, Samsung's new line of Galaxy Book laptops are now available.

Called the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex, Galaxy Book Flex Alpha and Galaxy Book Ion, all three laptops take advantage of Samsung full HD QLED displays and 10th-generation Intel processors.

Samsung

The Flex and Flex Alpha are convertible two-in-one PCs, with the Flex starting at $1,350 and the Flex Alpha starting at $850 for models with 13.3-inch screens. The pricier Flex features an S Pen, a wireless charger built into the trackpad and a larger battery that Samsung says will offer 20 hours of battery life, compared to the Flex Alpha's 18 and a half hours.

Joshua Goldman/CNET

A 15.6-inch Flex, available for an additional $50, bumps the RAM from 8GB to 12GB though battery life is rated at 19 hours. Both Flex sizes come with Intel Core i7 processors while the Flex Alpha comes with an i5, but can be configured with an i7 and 12GB of RAM.

The Flex Ion, meanwhile, is a more traditional laptop that offers a faster i7 processor, the QLED display and wireless charger in the trackpad feature and a 13.3-inch design that weighs 2.14 pounds, nearly half a pound lighter than the 13-inch Flex (2.56 pounds) and 13-inch Flex Alpha (2.62 pounds).

Joshua Goldman/CNET

There is no touchscreen option for the Ion, which starts at $1,200 for its 13.3-inch variant, but it does come with an HDMI port in addition to two USB 3.0 ports and one Thunderbolt 3-capable USB-C.

The Flex has two Thunderbolt 3 ports and one USB-C port while the Flex Alpha has one USB-C and two USB 3.0 ports.