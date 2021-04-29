Samsung unveils a specked-out, slim gaming laptop that you probably can't get

Screenshot by CNET

Samsung host an Unpacked 2021 event Wednesday to show off its latest Galaxy Book Pro. As a surprise, the company also revealed the return of its gaming laptop line, though Samsung might not release it in the US.

The Galaxy Book Odyssey is Samsung's gaming-focused 15.6-inch laptop powered by an 11th-gen Intel Core H Series processor and an Nvidia RTX 3050Ti GPU. It also will have up to 32GB of RAM, up to 2TB of SSD storage and an enhanced cooling system, and it will come in Mystic Black.

Screenshot by CNET

Samsung's Galaxy Book Odyssey has a lot of power when it comes out in August for the starting price of $1,399. However, it's only available in select markets, and that does not currently include the US. Samsung started the Odyssey gaming line in 2017 but has done little with it in the past couple of years, especially in the US.