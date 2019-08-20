Samsung Space Gaming Monitor has its back to the wall

Samsung

At Gamescom 2019, Samsung follows up its Space Monitor with a Space Gaming brother that really sounds like an aptly named 32-inch version of the 27-inch nongaming model. They both have a 144Hz refresh rate and QHD (2,540 x 1,440) resolution, though the gaming version supports AMD FreeSync adaptive-refresh technology for synchronizing game frame rates with the display.

It's slated to ship by the end of the year, but we don't yet know the price.

Now playing: Watch this: Stadia announcement: All the cool games previewed

It's not a very fun gaming monitor, basic black with no lighting; it basically sits there looking grim. While the stand design is clever and it's nice to be able to pull it forward and down to find a comfortable angle, it only works directly in front of you because it can't swivel. Nor does it seem to free up much space, since you have to move anything obstructive you've put in the free area if you want to pull the screen down.

Samsung didn't provide any specs, but if it's similar to the 27-inch VA screen it's relatively bright with an sRGB gamut -- a basic but stylish entry-level model that lacks the pop of Samsung's QLED colors.