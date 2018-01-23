Samsung releases new, speedier 860 Pro and Evo SSDs

Enlarge Image Samsung

Back in late 2014 we gave high marks to Samsung's 850 Evo solid-state drive (SSD), calling it a top performer for the money. Now we get the new 860 Pro and 860 Evo, the latest additions to the company's SATA interface lineup. Combining the latest 512Gb and 256Gb 64-layer V-NAND, they're designed to deliver pro-level data transfer speeds and improved reliability with higher-capacity options to choose from.

"As file sizes continue to increase with high-resolution photos and 4K videos, the need for faster data transfers and sustainable high performance over a longer period of time has become paramount for users," Samsung says.

The 860 Pro and 860 Evo start at $140 (256GB) and $95 (250GB), respectively, and go all the way up to 4TB models that cost a whopping $1,900 and $1,400, respectively. They're scheduled to ship at the end of this month (January).

Both are available in the widely compatible 2.5-inch chassis (for PCs, laptops, workstations and NAS) and the 860 Evo also comes in mSATA and M.2 designs for ultra-slim computing applications.

The 860 Pro supports up to 560 MB/s read and 530 MB/s write speeds, while 860 Evo supports up to 550 MB/s read and 520 MB/s write speeds. On the surface, those numbers represent a modest performance boost over those of the previous models, but Samsung says the new MJX controller enables faster communication with the host system and is powerful enough to handle workstation storage while improving Linux operating system compatibility. Also, the 860 Evo has up to six times longer sustained performance than its predecessor due to enhanced Intelligent TurboWrite technology, according to Samsung.

Like with the 850 Evo, the less expensive 860 Evo should be the better pick for most people. No, its performance won't match the 860 Pro's, but you should get most of the way there for significantly less money.

Here's a look at some of the key specs for the new Samsung SSDs: