Samsung planning white Galaxy Tab S4?

Evan Blass/via Twitter

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 unveiling is rumored to be just around the corner, and we may already have evidence of at least one color variant.

The upcoming tablet, which is widely expected to be unveiled this month, will be available in white, according to an image posted Tuesday evening on Twitter by prolific leaker Evan Blass. The device will have a white back and stylus, Blass said in reply to a follower's question.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4, in white, with optional keyboard cover. pic.twitter.com/PcjWzai79f — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 11, 2018

We have already seen images of the purported devices, which allegedly sports a dramatically redesigned front compared to last year's Galaxy Tab S3. In render earlier this month by Android Headlines, the S4's bezels appear thinner than the Tab S3, and the buttons below the screen and Samsung logo up top have disappeared. It also appears to have a 10.5-inch screen -- bigger than the 9.7-inch Tab S3 screen but the same size as the Galaxy Tab S.

The device is also expected to be powered by a Qualcomm SnapDragon 835 processor, have a 12-megapixel rear-facing camera and run Android 8.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cambridge Analytica: Everything you need to know about Facebook's data mining scandal.

iHate: CNET looks at how intolerance is taking over the internet.