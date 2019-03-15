Samsung Notebook 9 Pro, Notebook 9 Pen available in US starting March 17

James Martin/CNET

Samsung overhauled its laptops for 2019 concentrating on giving them all a premium look and feel and adding features that appeal to creatives and creators.

The new Notebook 9 Pen includes one of Samsung's S Pens to write and draw on the convertible's full-HD display. It's a new pen, too, designed to work the instant the tip meets the screen with reduced latency and comes with three different tips to adjust the pen's feel on the display.

Available in 13.3- and 15-inch versions starting March 17, the latter will be available with 2GB Nvidia GeForce MX150 entry-level discrete graphics. Both sizes have full-HD displays with a maximum brightness of 500 nits, however Samsung didn't specify color gamut coverage. Competing systems, such as Dell's XPS 15 2-in-1, generally deliver 100 percent sRGB color gamut.

Now playing: Watch this: Samsung Notebook 9 Pro, 9 Pen and Flash make premium...

The 13-inch Notebook 9 Pen will sell for $1,400, while the 15-inch is $1,599 with integrated graphics and $1,799 with the MX150 graphics. All three run on an Intel Core i7-8565U processor, with 8GB of memory and a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD in the 13-inch and 16GB of memory and either a 512GB or 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD in the 15-inch. You can get it on Amazon or Samsung.com and if you buy from the latter from March 17 to 31 you'll get a $100 eCertificate to put toward a PC or PC accessories.

Like the Notebook 9 Pen, the 13.3-inch Notebook 9 Pro is a two-in-one laptop, but swaps the S Pen for a full-size active pen with more than 4,000 levels of pressure sensitivity. It's a very different design from the Pen and previous 9 Pro models with a thin aluminum body with diamond-cut edges to give it a distinctive look.

The Notebook 9 Pro will also be available on March 17 starting at $1,100 with a Core i7-8565U processor, 8GB of memory and a 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD. A $1,300 configuration doubles the memory and storage. It'll be available from Best Buy and Samsung.com.