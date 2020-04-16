Samsung keeps Android tablets alive with Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung

Samsung released its Galaxy Tab S6 last October to glowing reviews. For those who don't want to spend more than $700 for an Android tablet, the tech giant has a "lite" version on its way.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a new tablet from Samsung according to a press release Thursday. The Android 10 device features a 10.4-inch screen with 2000×1200 resolution, which is a step down from the Galaxy Tab S6. This lite tablet will also include an S Pen stylus.

Powering the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a "Quad core 2.3GHz + Quad core 1.7GHz" although there were no specifics provided on the processor itself. The tablet will also have 4GB of RAM, 64GB or 128GB of storage, and a 7,040 mAh batter.

Samsung didn't provide a release date for the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite or a price.