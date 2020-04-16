Samsung released its Galaxy Tab S6 last October to glowing reviews. For those who don't want to spend more than $700 for an Android tablet, the tech giant has a "lite" version on its way.
The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a new tablet from Samsung according to a press release Thursday. The Android 10 device features a 10.4-inch screen with 2000×1200 resolution, which is a step down from the Galaxy Tab S6. This lite tablet will also include an S Pen stylus.
Powering the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a "Quad core 2.3GHz + Quad core 1.7GHz" although there were no specifics provided on the processor itself. The tablet will also have 4GB of RAM, 64GB or 128GB of storage, and a 7,040 mAh batter.
Samsung didn't provide a release date for the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite or a price.
Discuss: Samsung keeps Android tablets alive with Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
