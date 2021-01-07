Mob storms Capitol Samsung Neo QLED TVs Dr. Dre hospitalized with aneurysm $600 stimulus check deadline Track your stimulus check Star Wars: The High Republic Origins of sunquakes
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is a premium Chrome OS 2-in-1 at a better price

And hopefully better battery life, too.

This story is part of CES, where our editors will bring you the latest news and the hottest gadgets of the entirely virtual CES 2021.

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is a beautiful 13.3-inch Chrome OS two-in-one with a gorgeous 4K-resolution AMOLED display and a strong Intel Core i5 processor. It's also $1,000 and has a relatively short battery life compared to some of its less costly competition. For its second go-round, the Galaxy Chromebook 2, Samsung made some feature tweaks to bring the price down -- and hopefully improve battery life -- while keeping the same premium look and feel of the original. 

Announced ahead of CES 2021, the new model will be the first with a 13.3-inch QLED display with 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution, which can be found on a couple of Samsung's Windows 10 laptops. This change alone should help battery life, but Samsung also dipped down to configurations using either an Intel 10th-gen Core i3-10110U or Celeron 5205U processors. The Celeron configuration, which also has 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage, is expected to sell for $550, while the Core i3 model with twice the memory and storage will be $700. Those prices convert to approximately £400 and £515 for the UK, and AU$710 and AU$900 for Australia. 

Much of the rest of the package remains the same as the original, including a sub-3-pound weight (1.2 kg), a slim aluminum chassis, a backlit keyboard and a color-matched touchpad. You'll also find two USB-C ports, a headphone jack and a microSD card slot. 

What you won't find is one of Samsung's S Pens. While the company's slim active pen is included with the first-gen model, Samsung removed it in favor of USI pen support. Also gone is the world-facing camera from above the Galaxy Chromebook's keyboard. Both seem like acceptable sacrifices to bring down the price.

