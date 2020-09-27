Safeguard your browsing privacy with NordVPN for $27 per year

IPVanish

I recommend using a VPN the way your dentist admonishes you to start flossing more frequently; it's important, especially if you frequently connect to public Wi-Fi networks or want to protect your privacy while surfing from home. And like flossing, it might seem complicated and troublesome, but it's really easy to do. You have a lot of VPN choices, but one that keeps bubbling to the top is NordVPN, which features prominently in CNET's best VPN service of 2020 roundup. Right now, you can get when you use promo code VIPSALE40 at checkout. That's 40% off the regular price of $89 for a two-year subscription.

NordVPN has over 5,300 servers in 59 countries, a strict zero-log policy and a jurisdiction in Panama -- it's a formidably secure service, and even lets you VPN into Tor for additional security. Even so, CNET found the service is impressively fast. You can read the full review of NordVPN for more details.

In our recent review of NordVPN, Rae Hodge remarked that "you aren't going to get a VPN anywhere else that can do more than NordVPN does," and in fact "you'd be hard-pressed to find another VPN that can do what NordVPN does at all." Read the entire CNET review of NordVPN for all the details.

It's worth noting that NordVPN suffered a breech back in 2018 -- one of its rented servers was accessed without authorization -- but the company has since conducted multiple audits, established a bug bounty program and made heavier investments in security. As a result of all those actions, CNET recommends NordVPN. And right now, the price is right.

