Ryan Reynolds tweets the perfect response to Deadpool 3 joining the MCU

It's been a long time coming for Deadpool, ever since Disney officially acquired 21st Century Fox in 2019: The foul-mouthed unconventional superhero will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Deadpool 3. Ryan Reynolds, who wore the red-and-black mask for Deadpool 1 and 2 under Fox, has a tongue-firmly-in-cheek response to the news.

"Full disclosure: I showed them Spiderman 1 & 2 and told them it was Deadpool 1 & 2," Reynolds tweeted, explaining how he convinced Disney to let an R-rated franchise join the Mouse House. Deadpool 3 is set to be the MCU's first R-rated movie.

Full disclosure: I showed them Spiderman 1 & 2 and told them it was Deadpool 1 & 2. #Deadpool3 https://t.co/N0IGDbpBK0 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 11, 2021

Reynolds' Instagram post is even better: "First order of business: Find the guy who killed Bambi's mom."

Deadpool 1 and 2 brought the character into its own after Reynolds' first, very different portrayal of the hero in the less-than-memorable X-Men Origins: Wolverine. When Disney acquired 20th Century Fox in 2019, they became the proud new owners of the rights to Marvel's X-Men characters. Last year, Reynolds said it was "a win for everyone involved."

Work is underway on Deadpool 3 and Marvel chief Kevin Feige confirmed it'll be R-rated.

"It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan's overseeing a script right now," Feige told Collider during Disney Plus press for WandaVision.

But don't expect it to be finished any time soon: It looks like filming won't begin until 2022.

"It will not be filming this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We've got a number of things we've already announced that we now have to make, but it's exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life."