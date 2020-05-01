Ryan Reynolds on Deadpool 3: 'A win for everyone involved'

20th Century Fox

Ready for Deadpool 3? Star Ryan Reynolds isn't quite sure of a timetable, but he's enthused about the eventual third film, even though family-friendly Disney is now in charge of the Merc with a Mouth.

"I'm a huge fan of Marvel, and how they make movies," Reynolds told Total Film, as reported by CNET sister site ComicBook.com. "So when Disney bought Fox, I only saw that as a good thing. Deadpool hopefully being allowed to play in that sandbox, I think is just a win for everyone involved. But we'll certainly see."

Reynolds debuted the sassy superhero when 20th Century Fox controlled Marvel's X-Men characters, but in 2019, Disney acquired the giant media company. Many have wondered how an R-rated hero fits in with the princesses and castles of the Disney brand.

"It's just all so new with it being over at Marvel now, and, you know, figuring out the ins and outs as much as I can, from where I sit," Reynolds told Total Film. "We'll see."

Back in December 2019, Reynolds confirmed the plans for Deadpool 3, but no date has been announced, and even if there had been, the coronavirus outbreak has made movie release and filming dates mostly moot, with numerous dates shifting and nothing seeming certain.