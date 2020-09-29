Roccat put optical switches in an ultralight gaming mouse for $60

Roccat

PC gaming peripheral brand Roccat is following up its release of its first keyboards built with its own optical switches with a pair of gaming mice using those same switches. Like the new Vulcan Pro keyboards announced on Sept. 23, the $60 and $30 mice use the company's new Titan Optical switch that the company says registers mouse clicks up to 100 times faster than standard traditional mechanical gaming mice. UK pricing is £50 for the Pro and £25 for the Core; pricing wasn't available for Australia but converts to AU$84 and AU$42.

Both mice weigh in at 68 grams (2.4 ounces) and have the same ergonomic symmetrical shape. Roccat used a honeycomb frame to cut down on weight but then covered them with a translucent shell to keep dust and other filth out. The Pro lets the honeycomb shine through the shell with RGB lighting; the Core only has lighting on the scroll wheel. Also, both the Pro and Core have 100% PTFE skates (more commonly known as Teflon) to help you glide across your mousepad.

Along with the additional lighting, spending more for the Burst Pro gets you Roccat's Owl-Eye optical sensor with a DPI up to 16,000; UV-coated buttons to help keep your grip even with sweaty hands; and a PhantomFlex cable that Roccat says gives it a near-wireless experience without having to use a . The Burst Core uses an 8,500 DPI PAW3331 PixArt sensor in place of the Owl-Eye and, again, lacks the Pro's internal glow.

Available in black or white, the is expected to be available on Oct. 30 with .