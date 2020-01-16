Marvel

Robert Downey, Jr., is just trying to promote his new movie, Dolittle, but people keep asking him about his former role as Iron Man in Marvel's Avengers movies. Last week, Downey told Extra he wasn't closing the door on the character, and this week, he told Hoda Kotb of the Today Show that there might be hope for Tony Stark's return.

Kotb asked if Stark's movie fate was truly the end for the character, saying, "Is it a true end, though? Because everyone keeps cracking a door open saying, 'Maybe?' Are you keeping it cracked open?"

Downey suggested those fans may be going through the bargaining stage of grief, noting how fortunate he is to have played the role for so many years, and then leaving just a little amount of hope.

"I am so pleased, just that, I wound up where I have," he told Kotb. "I'm very fortunate so, I'm not the kind of guy who ... I want to try to keep it classy. We'll see."

Back in November, actor Jeff Goldblum said Downey will voice Iron Man again in the upcoming Disney Plus series What If...? Some later reports said Goldblum was wrong and Downey won't participate in that show, which doesn't premiere until 2021.

Downey himself is excited to see a certain comic book character on screen, but it's a DC stalwart, not a Marvel hero. Appearing Thursday on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Downey said he's eager to see Twilight star Robert Pattinson star as the Caped Crusader in the 2021 film The Batman.