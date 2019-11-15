Robert Downey Jr. will return as Iron Man, but there's a catch

Marvel

Need a little more Tony Stank in your life? Fans haven't seen the last of Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man. Despite the sad events of Avengers: Endgame, fellow Marvel actor Jeff Goldblum says Downey will voice the character again for Disney Plus streaming series What If...?

How does Goldblum know this? The actor voiced the Grandmaster in MCU films Thor: Ragnarok and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and told BuzzFeed he was called in to voice his character for a What If...? episode in which Downey and Taika Waititi (as Korg) were also participating.

The actors will just be providing voices, since the series is animated. The What If...? series, based on the Marvel comics of the same name, will imagine what would happen if major MCU moments unfolded differently.

CNET sister site ComicBook.com reports the show's first episode will envision Peggy Carter, not Steve Rogers, getting the Captain America Super Soldier Serum, and Steve Rogers instead donning a Howard Stark-built suit of armor.

Don't expect to hear Downey's wisecracking voice as Tony Stark again soon, though. What If...? won't debut on Disney Plus until 2021.