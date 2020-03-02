Rick and Morty Szechuan sauce is coming back, but there's a catch

Rick and Morty fans, maybe you can while away the hours waiting for new episodes with some McDonald's Chicken McNuggets dipped in Szechuan sauce.

The discontinued McD's sauce became famous when it was mentioned on an episode of the animated Adult Swim comedy in 2017. In late 2017 and then in 2018, it was brought back by the chain -- although not without shortages and complaints -- and then fell off the menu. But on Sunday, McDonald's New Zealand shared a social media post that seems to imply the sauce is coming back for Kiwis only.

Coming soon, the best sauce in the universe. Posted by McDonald's on Sunday, March 1, 2020

The photo shows a hand holding a McNugget dripping with Szechuan sauce, reaching through the greenish portal Rick and Morty often use to travel around from adventure to adventure. "Coming soon, the best sauce in the universe," reads the caption.

No information was given as to what exactly "soon" means, or if the sauce will be available all across New Zealand, and a representative for McDonald's New Zealand could not immediately be reached for comment. I reached out to see if the sauce might also return to US restaurants eventually, but haven't yet heard back. But a representative for McDonald's Australia did say in an email that there are "no current plans for this in Australia."

There's still no word on when Rick and Morty's final season four episodes will be shown. Rick and Morty's fourth season premiered Nov. 10, but only five of the 10 episodes were shown before 2019 ended, with the fifth airing on Dec. 15.