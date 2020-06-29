Rian Johnson tweets Star Wars prequel positivity

Courtesy Lucasfilm Ltd.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson has spoken out in support of the often criticized prequels to the sci-fi saga. Johnson also connected the prequel trilogy to political issues, saying the movies take on entitlement, fear and fascism in a tweet Sunday night.

Lucas made a gorgeous 7 hour long movie for children about how entitlement and fear of loss turns good people into fascists, and did it while spearheading nearly every technical sea change in modern filmmaking of the past 30 years. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 29, 2020

"[George] Lucas made a gorgeous 7-hour long movie for children about how entitlement and fear of loss turns good people into fascists," Johnson tweeted. He added that original writer and director Lucas also "did it while spearheading nearly every technical sea change in modern filmmaking of the past 30 years."

His tweet came in response to a question from a fan asking him to "say a genuinely nice thing about the Star Wars prequels."

The director also spoke highly of J.J. Abrams' sequel The Rise of Skywalker at the Oscars in February, telling MTV News that "it was a really special experience" to watch the movie.

Johnson is set to write a fresh new Star Wars trilogy, though it's not known when it'll start filming.