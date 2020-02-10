Oscars 2020 winners: The complete list of results

We made it. After more than three hours of Oscars fare, from red carpet proceedings and Billie Eilish memes, to entertaining speeches and triumphant wins (mainly for Parasite), Hollywood's biggest night is done and dusted. It turns out our handy and totally accurate winner predictions weren't totally accurate after all. Mainly because Parasite did better than expected, and deservedly so.
So who won best picture? The history-making answer is in: The Oscars voters went for people's choice Parasite, its fourth gong of the night (it also took home best director for Bong Joon-ho, best international feature film and best original screenplay). The win makes Parasite the first ever foreign-language film in the ceremony's 92-year history to take the top prize.
The full, highly satisfying list of winners is below.
Oscars winners
Category winners are in bold.
Best picture
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
Ford v Ferrari
Best actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Best actor
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best director
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Music (original song)
"I'm Standing With You" from Breakthrough
"Into The Unknown" from Frozen II
"Stand Up" from Harriet
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman
"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from Toy Story 4
"Glasgow" from Wild Rose
Music (original score)
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
International feature film
France, Les Misérables
North Macedonia, Honeyland
Poland, Corpus Christi
South Korea, Parasite
Spain, Pain and Glory
Makeup and hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Visual effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best film editing
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Ford v Ferrari
Parasite
Best cinematography
Roger Deakins, 1917
Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman
Lawrence Sher, Joker
Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Best sound mixing
Ad Astra
Joker
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Best sound editing
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best supporting actress
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Documentary short feature
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Documentary feature
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Best costume design
Sandy Powell & Christopher Peterson, The Irishman
Mark Bridges, Joker
Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Jacqueline Durran, Little Women
Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit
Best production design
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
The Irishman
1917
Jojo Rabbit
Parasite
Live-action short film
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors' Window
Saria
A Sister
Best adapted screenplay
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Joker
Best original screenplay
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Animated short film
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Animated feature film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best supporting actor
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Red carpet highlights
Timothée Chalamet from Little Women has arrived to the Oscars.
Velvet is in, according to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Brad Pitt.
The outfit of the evening has to go to Natalie Portman.
Best actor winner (he's a shoo-in) Joaquin Phoenix and his sunglasses are here.
Four-time Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan has a new haircut (apparently that's causing a stir).
Florence Pugh fans, she's here.
The Last Jedi's Kelly Marie Tran is here. (You read that right: The Last Jedi.)
Billie Eilish will perform during the in memoriam segment of the night.
How dare they be so adorable? JoJo Rabbit's Roman Griffin Davis and Archie Yates have landed.
Laura Dern, who recently shone at the Film Independent Spirit Awards (for reasons other than winning awards), brought her mother along for the ride.
Director Spike Lee paid tribute to Kobe Bryant.
A lineup of the women who voice the non-English versions of Frozen's Elsa. This is definitely a moment.
Julia Butters, aka the child actress from Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, brought her own food. She really is a genius.
Parasite alert: The cast and director Bong Joon-ho are here. Now give them everything they deserve.
He ran all the way here: 1917's brilliant George MacKay has made it to the red carpet.
Billy Porter gets the credit for first major red carpet moment with this phoenix-inspired couture.
Zazie Beetz arrived to represent Joker, this year's most-nominated film with 11 nods (it still probably won't win best picture).
