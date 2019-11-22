Resident Evil 3 Remake rumored to be in the works for 2020

Sony Pictures

A remake of survival horror game Resident Evil 3: Nemesis is rumored to be in development with a release date sometime next year. YouTube channel Spawn Wave on Thursday released a video saying Resident Evil 3 Remake is coming out in 2020. Eurogamer reported hearing similar rumors about the game's development.

Resident Evil 3, which was developed by Capcom and released in 1999, takes place in the days before and after the events of Resident Evil 2. Jill Valentine takes the lead role as she tries to escape the zombie-infested Racoon City. Stopping her is a bioweapon called Nemesis that hunts her down throughout the game.

A 2020 release is possible, but it would be a much different approach for Capcom in comparison to the Resident Evil 2 Remake, which was announced in 2015 but didn't come out until 2019. It's possible the developer was working on both games at the same time. Back in August, GameSpot reported Capcom called for volunteers from the Japanese Resident Evil community to test a secret game. If the rumor is true, an official announcement may come in December during The Game Awards.

